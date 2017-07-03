The University of Windsor has filed for conciliation with the Windsor University Faculty Association as both sides continue to meet to work towards reaching a new collective agreement.

In a statement, the University says they invited the Faculty Association to “jointly file for conciliation in an effort to have available a conciliation officer appointed by the Ministry of Labour to assist the parties.”

The Faculty Association declined the University administration’s offer indicating that they are of the view that such an application would be premature.

Windsor University Faculty Association represents more than 850 academic staff including faculty, librarians and sessional instructors. The current contract expired on June 30th, 2017.

There are currently eight bargaining days scheduled for July.