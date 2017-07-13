A moving sale is planned to help clear out items surplus to the LeBel Building, as they get ready to pack up and move the new School of Creative Arts, currently under construction in downtown Windsor later this summer.

The sale will feature specialized equipment from visual arts programs including a band saw, welding cart, heat press, inking tables, litho stones, easels, tabourets, as well as more general office furniture like filing cabinets, work tables and more.

The sale runs July 19th and 20th from 12pm to 7pm, both days.

A special preview will allow potential buyers to scope out the merchandise on Tuesday, July 18th, from noon to 3pm in the SoVA Gallery in the LeBel Building.

Find more information here.