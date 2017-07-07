Windsor Police have arrested ad charged two people after the execution of drug search warrant.

Police say that on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 they applied for and were later granted a search warrant for a residence located in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue.

They say that shortly after 2am on Thursday July 6th, two adult males, and one adult female were observed exiting the target residence. All three were arrested without incident.

The search warrant was then executed on the residence.

A 53-year-old male from Windsor was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone, and possession of a controlled substance – morphine.

A 41-year-old female was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance – crack cocaine.

Both charged individuals were released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date of August 14th, 2017.

No charges were proceeded with against the second adult male.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 3.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 4 x 20mg suspected morphine capsules, 2 x 80mg suspected oxycodone pills, $180 Canadian cash, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two functioning digital scales, and approximate street value of the suspected drugs seized is $900.