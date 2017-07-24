Three men are facing several charges after a counterfeit investigation.

Police say that back on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 they were called to a business in the 2200 block of Huron Church Road.

Police were informed that a counterfeit United States $100 bill had been passed at the business.

Officers received a suspect description, as well as a licence plate number of the vehicle he entered as he left the area. The vehicle was reported as stolen from Toronto.

It was also discovered that the suspect had attempted to pass a U.S. $100 bill at a nearby business, but was turned away as the owner suspected the bill to be a fake. The passed bill was seized and determined to be counterfeit.

While investigating this matter, officers received updated information that another business located in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West just had a male pass a suspected U.S. $100 counterfeit bill, after another business in the area had refused to accept the bill.

As officers were investigating the second complaint, they spotted the suspect, walking south on Randolph Street from Wyandotte Street with another male.

The two males entered the reported stolen vehicle as police converged and conducted a vehicle stop.

Five males occupants were arrested without incident as they were all in possession of the stolen vehicle. Two of the males were released no charges.

Ibrahim Ismail, a 22-year-old male from Toronto is charged with possession of counterfeit money and uttering counterfeit money.

Ibrahim Sahal, a 22-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of counterfeit money.

Mahde Hure, a 23-year-old male from Toronto is charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of counterfeit money and uttering counterfeit money.