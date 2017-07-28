Friday July 28th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday July 28th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday July 28th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Art Cart Tours
Friday July 28th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Friday July 28th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Tecumseh Night Market
Friday July 28th, 2017
Tecumseh Towne Centre Plaza
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday July 28th, 2017
Park House Museum
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday July 28th, 2017
Park House Museum
Sandwich Secondary Graduate Exhibition
Friday July 28th, 2017
Common Ground Art Gallery
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Friday July 28th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Yoga & Art Night
Friday July 28th, 2017
Create and Flow
Gone Mental–Staring Bill Nuvo
Friday July 28th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays
Friday July 28th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
The Bank Theatre Kids Dance & Hand Drumming Camp
Friday July 28th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Teen Theatre Showcase
Friday July 28th, 2017
Windsor Light Music Theatre
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Friday July 28th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Friday July 28th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Friday July 28th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry
Saturday July 29th, 2017
66 East West Road
Jazz Cafe in The Quarry
Saturday July 29th, 2017
66 East West Road
Beach Clean-up
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Explore The Shore
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Road 50
Art Cart Tours
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Christmas in July Spectacular Bazaar
Saturday July 29th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Christmas in July Spectacular Bazaar
Saturday July 29th, 2017
WFCU Centre - Gym
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Sandwich Secondary Graduate Exhibition
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Common Ground Art Gallery
Hands-On Heritage
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Park House Museum
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Gone Mental–Staring Bill Nuvo
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 29th, 2017
The Little White Church
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 29th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 29th, 2017
The Little White Church
Nitro Circus Live – Windsor
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Windsor Stadium
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Rugby Game – Windsor Rogues
Saturday July 29th, 2017
AKO Park
Yard Sale
Saturday July 29th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Dog Wash & BBQ
Saturday July 29th, 2017
For Your Fur Kids
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 29th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
All Thunderbird Show
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
LaSalle Outdoor Family Concert Series
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Explore The Shore
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Road 50
Art Cart Tours
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Serenade Summer Series
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Gazebo at Rick Atkin Park
Hands-On Heritage
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Park House Museum
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Meditation & Positive Thinking with Kamala
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Pucker Up: Lemonade Stand and Bake Sakes
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Park House Museum
Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Thearte
3rd Annual Spotted in Windsor Water Balloon Toss Fundraiser
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Lanspeary Park
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 30th, 2017
Optimist Park
Comment With Facebook