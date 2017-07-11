Communities in Bloom judges are coming to Amherstburg and Leamington.

The is participating in the 2017 National Edition of Communities in Bloom in the 15,001 – 50,000 population category, along with Cobourg, Dorval, Leamington, Mission BC and Orangeville.

The Communities in Bloom judges, Lorna McIlroy from Grande Prairie, Alberta & Normand Fleury from Granby, Québec will be evaluating the Town of Amherstburg on July 16th to 18th and will be in Leamington on July 18th to 20th.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility, beautification and to improving quality of life through community participation and a national challenge.

The National and International results will be announced in Ottawa/Gatineau, National Capital Region from September 13 to 16, 2017 during the Symposium and Awards Ceremonies with the theme of “Communities and Green Spaces …Celebrating Canada’s 150 Anniversary”.