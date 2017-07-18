This Friday, the County of Essex will celebrate 225 years as well as Canada 150 with festivities at the County of Essex Civic Centre from 12pm to 4pm.

Festivities will kick-off with a time capsule ceremony, followed by the creation of a human Canada 150 logo and singing of the National Anthem, complete with a free t-shirt.

Participants can also enjoy a bouncy castle, pony hop races, carriage rides, music and dancing, as well as lunch, refreshments and treats.

You can also take your picture with the Memorial Cup and visit the dunk tank where your $2 donation goes to benefiting the United Way and more.