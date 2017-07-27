ClearNow
Thursday July 27th, 2017

Posted at 8:30pm

Tecumseh
The Tecumseh Night Market takes place Friday evening at the Tecumseh Towne Center Plaza.

The evening features music, food, entertainment, beer, wine, crafts and activities.

It runs from 5pm to 10pm.

Find more information here.

