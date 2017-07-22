Looking to take advantage of the last few weeks of summer? Many of us enjoy hitting the highway for road trips or leisurely Sunday drives during the summer, but roadways can often be unpredictable. Collisions can happen at any time of the year, not just in bad weather conditions. In fact, while a greater number of collisions occur during the winter, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada data reveals that the most severe collisions take place during the summer. It’s imperative that drivers be as attentive, sensible and patient during the summer months as they would in winter to help keep our roads safer for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Here are a few friendly reminders to help ensure a collision or breakdown don’t ruin your summer fun.

Keep your eyes on the road. It’s estimated that distracted driving is the behind eight out of 10 collisions. Changing your music, fiddling with your GPS, tending to a child in the back seat, or using your cell phone could result in a very different type of trip. Limit distractions by setting yourself up before you put your car into drive. Set up your seat, mirrors, music and GPS in advance; keep children occupied with activities; and put your phone away until you reach a rest stop or your destination.

Be prepared. Plan out when and where you will stop before you embarking on a long trip. Never continue driving if you feel tired or unable to concentrate. Keep an emergency kit in your car that includes water, food, a blanket, flashlight and first aid kit.

Maintain your vehicle. Keeping your vehicle in good condition is imperative year round but giving your car a thorough once over before heading out on an excursion is a good way to minimize unnecessary surprises. Check your tire pressure as underinflated tires can increase the risk of poor road performance or a blowout. It’s also a good idea to keep a spare tire handy. Check to make sure all your lights are working, including turn and hazard signals. Lastly, cars tend to overheat in the summer, it’s important to always check your car’s fluids before hitting the road.

Don’t drive while under the influence. Summer often means parties, family reunions, weddings and patios however according to MADD Canada, every day, on average, four Canadians are killed and 174 are injured in impaired driving crashes. A recent Canadian study also shows that driving while under the influence of drugs is becoming more common than drinking and driving in some areas of the country. Have fun at events this summer but always plan ahead: designate a sober driver, take a taxi, walk with a friend or make arrangements to stay over or take local transit.

