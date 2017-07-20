The 15th Annual Art Walk takes place on the streets of Walkerville this Weekend.

The summer street party starts Friday at 5pm to 10pm with night life to 2am and continues Saturday from 11am to 6pm with nightlife continuing until 2am.

From Wyandotte Street to Gladstone Avenue, see an eclectic collection of Essex County’s finest artists and small businesses showing off what it means to live, work and play in Walkerville. Participating businesses will also individually showcase art from all mediums: performers, creatives and additional artists.

This year they have partner with Art Attack Windsor to host their Motor-Makeover Movement. Local artists have painted murals and designs on otherwise abandoned and retired automobiles.

Exodus Escape Room’s mobile game is an opportunity to see what escape rooms are all about. Or, for experienced players, you will find this 10 minute room challenging as you race to try to save Windsor. Search for clues, solve the puzzles and find what you need to complete the task.

Plus so much more!!

Check out more information of the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.