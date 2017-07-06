The annual Windsor’s Fork & Cork festival takes place this weekend at the Windsor Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The festival features five regional wineries with over 30 different varietals available to sample, five local breweries, and ten restaurants from our region showcasing their culinary prowess.

Friday night headliners are Fuel and The Trews, with Tonic and Finger Eleven taking to the stage Saturday evening.

For festival times and more check out the Windsor Summer Festival Guide.