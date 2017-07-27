The 8th Annual Explore the Shore takes place this weekend along the scenic and historic County Road 50, on the north shore of Lake Erie, just south of Harrow.

Thirty-eight businesses, recreational facilities and community groups are participating on the weekend of July 29th and 30th from 11am to 5pm.

This year seven new participants join the weekend fun. They are the Town of Kingsville (hosting activities at Cedar Creek Conservation Area and Cedar Island Beach), Fehr’s Heritage Bakery, Oxley Surf Co., Garfield’s Restaurant, Nature Conservancy of Canada, Bride’s Choice and Yours, and Summer Waves Rental.

All of our participants have planned a full slate of activities and local products. In addition to the eight wineries and one brewery, you can explore beaches, farms, conservation areas, and gift shops. Enjoy golf, biking, sailing, live entertainment, fresh produce, candles, a church dinner, local root beer, florals and art. There will be food specials all along the route, including ice cream cones, wood-fired pizza, BBQs and picnic lunches.

The 2017 theme is Celebrate Canada’s 150th. The Town of Essex is also celebrating the 225th birthday of the Village of Colchester with a full day of events at the Colchester Beach and Harbour, culminating with fireworks at nightfall. Look for our heritage story boards and play some of the more than 30 vintage games participants are hosting.

Find more information on the Summer Festival Guide.