At 3:17pm Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

They say that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into the evening with the potential to become severe. The main threats are heavy rain of up to 50 mm and strong winds up to 90 km/h.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.