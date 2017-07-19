windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
29 °C
84 °F
Wed
31 °C
89 °F
Thu
32 °C
89 °F
Fri
30 °C
86 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Internal >
HFFP
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday July 19th, 2017
Posted at 5:57pm
HFFP
Last updated: Wednesday July 19th, 6:26pm
The severe thunderstorm warning has ended.
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Police Warn Of The Rental Scam
Woman Arrested After Knifepoint Robbery
Sears To Start Liquidation Friday
New Dollarama Opening In Tecumseh
Police Arrest Two For Break And Enter At A Construction Site
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
Dirty Yards And Tree Maintenance Top 311 List For Second Quarter Of 2017
Construction Almost Complete On New Catholic Church In Lakeshore
Windsor Man Charged After Break And Enter To Essex Laundromat
Editor's Picks
Mega Hospital Planning Reports Now Online
Dirty Yards And Tree Maintenance Top 311 List For Second Quarter Of 2017
WindsorEssex Community Foundation Sends Ten Athletes To The Summer Provincial Special Olympic Games
The County Of Essex Celebrates Canada 150, Friday
Essex Set To Celebrate Canada 150, Ontario 150, Colchester 225
Road Construction You Should Know About This Week
Essex County Highway Construction This Week
PHOTOS: Bluesfest Rocks The Riverfront Once Again
PHOTOS: Ottawa Street Open Air Market
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook