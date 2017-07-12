Mostly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
ThunderstormWed
26 °C
80 °F		ThunderstormThu
29 °C
84 °F		Mostly CloudyFri
26 °C
78 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Posted at 1:35pm

HFFP
Print Friendly

(null)

The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 2:38pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.