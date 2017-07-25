Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Partly CloudyTue
26 °C
78 °F		Partly CloudyWed
28 °C
82 °F		ThunderstormThu
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday July 25th, 2017

Posted at 1:58pm

Crime
Print Friendly

Several people have been charged after a robbery at a downtown apartment building.

Police say that around 5am on Saturday, July 22nd they were called to an apartment located in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers arrived and were met by the 27-year-old male who sustained a non-life threatening head injury.

Police say that their investigation revealed that the male was leaving the apartment when he was approached by several suspects in the hallway. These suspects assaulted the male and attempted to take his wallet. At some point, one of the suspects smashed a bottle over the victims head.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify, locate and arrest five suspects believed to responsible for the incident.

On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 at approximately 8:45am, the outstanding suspect attended Windsor Police headquarters and was arrested.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

 

Sophia Whiteye-Ryan, a 21-year-old female from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of marihuana.

Jonah Whiteye, a 20-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, two counts of breach of probation.

Cole Romero, a 19-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery.

Jason Bouary, a 20-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery.

Taiylor Whiteye, a 19-year-old female from Walpole Island is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, breach of probation.

Bailey Sterling, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.