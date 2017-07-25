Several people have been charged after a robbery at a downtown apartment building.

Police say that around 5am on Saturday, July 22nd they were called to an apartment located in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers arrived and were met by the 27-year-old male who sustained a non-life threatening head injury.

Police say that their investigation revealed that the male was leaving the apartment when he was approached by several suspects in the hallway. These suspects assaulted the male and attempted to take his wallet. At some point, one of the suspects smashed a bottle over the victims head.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify, locate and arrest five suspects believed to responsible for the incident.

On Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 at approximately 8:45am, the outstanding suspect attended Windsor Police headquarters and was arrested.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Sophia Whiteye-Ryan, a 21-year-old female from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of marihuana.

Jonah Whiteye, a 20-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, two counts of breach of probation.

Cole Romero, a 19-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery.

Jason Bouary, a 20-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery.

Taiylor Whiteye, a 19-year-old female from Walpole Island is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, breach of probation.

Bailey Sterling, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon.