The store closing sale at the Sears Home on Legacy Park Drive will get underway this Friday, July 21st.

The store is one of 59 the company announced they would close when they were granted creditor protection on June 22nd.

In addition to all stock on sale, selected fixtures and equipment will also be up for sale.

The liquidation must be completed by October 12th.

The store at Devonshire Mall is not impacted, and it is business as usual.