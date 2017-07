A section of Riverside Drive East near Sandpoint Beach will be closed this Sunday, July 9th, 2017 for the Dragon Boat races.

The road will be closed between Martinique Avenue and Clover Avenue from 7:30am to 6:00pm.

The detour route will be Riverdale to Wyandotte to Greenpark.

Local traffic access will be granted from Riverdale to Martinique Avenue and Clover Avenue to Greenpark