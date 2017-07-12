Some much-needed repairs are coming to a section of Dock at the Leamington Marina.

During the tornado that hit the town in 2010, a portion of the marina was damaged. The tow insurance covered the cost to replace all but the GH Docks.

Town officials say that over the last seven years, this dock has quickly deteriorated and that they have been performing the necessary repairs in the interim to keep the dock operational.

The town has set aside $530,000 for the removal and replacement of the docks. With the installation of the new docks, and with the assumption of favorable weather conditions, the town says they anticipate them to last approximately 20 years.