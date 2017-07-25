ClearNow
Tuesday July 25th, 2017

Posted at 7:33am

Events Coming Up
Canada South Science City will be hosting the Power of Ideas, a free travelling exhibit, which consists of hands-on, interactive activities and large-scale experiments.

The exhibit will be in Windsor from Sunday, July 30th until Thursday, August 10th 2017 at the former J.L. Forster High School, which is the new home of the Forster Community Hub.

The exhibit takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete, and will be running 9am to 6pm daily.

You can find more information here.

