Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 officers obtained a search warrant for a room at a motel in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue connected to an ongoing investigation.

At the motel officers observed a suspect associated to the address arrive in a vehicle. At approximately 7:30pm, officers executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

Four people were placed under arrest and a quantity of drugs and other property were located and seized including 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, three functional digital scales and five cell phones.

Scott MacLellan, a 30-year-old male from Amherstburg is charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (crack cocaine), two counts of disqualified operation of a motor vehicle, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

MacLellan had just been found guilty of drug related offences earlier in the day, and was awaiting sentencing.

Michelle Lauzon, a 29-year-old female from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Mitchell Laroque, a 35-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Claudia Bowes, a 27-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).