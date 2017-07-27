Windsor Police have laid indecent act charges against a repeat offender.

Police say that around 9:30pm on Friday, July 21st an adult female was walking through a mall parking lot located in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue when she observed an adult male performing an indecent act as he stood next to his vehicle.

Police were contacted, and an investigation was launched. The witness further reported that the same male was responsible for a similar incident which took place on Saturday, July 1st.

Then on Wednesday, July 26th around 4:50pm two adult males were walking through the same parking lot when they noticed an adult male matching the description of the above-noted subject, naked from the waist down, standing next to a four-door white Chrysler 200.

Both witnesses reported that the subject male was performing an indecent act. When the subject believed that he was being watched, he entered his vehicle, drove to another section of the parking lot, and again performed an indecent act outside is vehicle. Police were contacted and attended the area.

Officers located the subject vehicle and found the male inside the vehicle, continuing to perform an indecent act.

He was arrested without incident.

Investigators from our Major Crimes Branch concluded that the same subject male was responsible for all three reported incidents. In March of 2017, the male had entered into a recognizance of bail in relation to a prior indecent act charge, which included conditions not to attend 3100 Howard Avenue, and to be clothed while out of his residence.

Thomas MacDonald, 55 year old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of committing an indecent act in a public place, and five counts of breach of a prior recognizance condition.