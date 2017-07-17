Windsor Police are investigating two convenience store robberies.

Police say the first happened around 4am on Monday July 17th, 2017 at a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Lauzon Road.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store and approached the employee at the front counter. They both had their identities concealed with clothing and one of the suspects was armed with a crowbar. They both quickly left the store with a quantity of money and other property.

Then at approximately 5:20am, police were called to a second convenience store located in the 3800 block of Walker Road.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store and approached the employee at the front counter.

Investigators say they believe it may be the same suspects from the robbery which occurred at a separate store shortly before this incident.

Both had their identities concealed with clothing and one was carrying a weapon. They both quickly left the store with a quantity of money and other property.

There were no injuries as a result of these incidents.

Suspects were described as white males, 5’8-5’11, with slender build, and between 18 and 25 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.