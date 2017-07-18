Windsor Police have arrested two people for a break and enter at a local construction site.

Police say that around 8am on Monday July 17th 2017 they were called to a construction site located in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

Officers arrived and learned that a break and enter occurred over the weekend, and that a quantity of tools, supplies and other property were taken.

While searching the property for more evidence of the offence, officers observed an abandoned UHaul truck parked nearby on the road. Officers located tools commonly used as break and enter instruments and identification of a male. While officers remained with the truck, two males were located by other officers at separate locations, a short distance away.

Officers were able to view video surveillance and determine that the two males were allegedly responsible for the break and enter and they were subsequently placed under arrest. Upon searching the males officers located a key to the UHaul truck along with other break and enter instruments.

Some property belonging to the construction site was located nearby.

Kevin McCandless, a 37-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possess break in instruments.

Kevin Houle, a 31-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possess break in instruments.