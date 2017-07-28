Mostly CloudyNow
Friday July 28th, 2017

Posted at 3:57pm

City News
Windsor Police arrested two people in a stolen vehicle on  Thursday July 27th, 2017.

Police say that around 9:50am, they were called to a parking lot in the area of Walker Road and Division Road for a suspicious vehicle with two male occupants.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from an incident where someone had left their keys in the vehicle.

Officers observed the vehicle in the parking lot and were able to quickly place both males under arrest without incident.

Jesse McDougall, a 26-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.

Shawne McDougall, a 50-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.

