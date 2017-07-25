Planning is well under way for Open Streets Windsor – Ontario 150 Celebration taking place on Sunday, September 17th.

To help facilitate volunteering and community partnerships—and to answer any questions residents might have about the event—an open planning session will be offered this Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 from 3pm to 7pm at the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre.

“If you’d like to become a volunteer or a supporting activity partner, or if you’d just like to learn more about the event, please feel free to stop by and see us on Wednesday,” says Project Manager Michael Chantler. “Attendance at the planning session isn’t required for event participants, but for anybody who’d like to ask questions and exchange ideas in person, this is a great opportunity to do so.”

The city is looking for more volunteers than ever who are fun, friendly and excited about making a difference. Volunteer shifts are 9:30am to 1:30pm or 1:30pm to 5:30pm. Duties include greeting, safety monitoring and supervision of roadway barricades.

In addition to providing a space for people to walk, cycle, roller blade, etc. along the route, hubs are designated for individuals, businesses and organizations to carry out activities that promote health, physical activity, arts and culture, and that’s where you come in! Activities must be free and encourage the greatest possible participation from people of all ages and abilities.

Find more information online.