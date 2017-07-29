Local artists in LaSalle have been busy the past few weeks painting Bell utility boxes in the town as part of the Bell Box Mural Program.
The locations of the utility boxes are:
- 1895 Front Road at Senator Street painted by Briana Benore
- Malden Road at Martin Lane painted by Judy Chappus
- Divine Street between Superior and Bouffard painted by David Creed
- Divine Street near Maple Street painted by Christine Dexter
- Mayfair at Laurier Drive near the LaSalle trail painted by Paul Muegge
- Delmar Street near Zehrs painted by Melissa Piva
- Omira Street off of Malden painted by Jay Raven
- Monty Street off of Malden painted by Sanja Srdanov and Melissa Thibert
Comment With Facebook