ClearNow
20 °C
68 °F
ClearSat
26 °C
79 °F		ClearSun
29 °C
85 °F		ClearMon
31 °C
87 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday July 29th, 2017

Posted at 10:04am

LaSalle
Print Friendly

Local artists in LaSalle have been busy the past few weeks painting Bell utility boxes in the town as part of the Bell Box Mural Program.

The locations of the utility boxes are:

  • 1895 Front Road at Senator Street painted by Briana Benore
  • Malden Road at Martin Lane painted by Judy Chappus
  • Divine Street between Superior and Bouffard painted by David Creed
  • Divine Street near Maple Street painted by Christine Dexter
  • Mayfair at Laurier Drive near the LaSalle trail painted by Paul Muegge
  • Delmar Street near Zehrs painted by Melissa Piva
  • Omira Street off of Malden painted by Jay Raven
  • Monty Street off of Malden painted by Sanja Srdanov and Melissa Thibert

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.