Monday July 24th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Construction continues at Windsor’s new City Hall building, as windows are added and the building starts to be closed in.

The building’s design will include a new council chamber on the first floor, as well as offices for license, finance and customer care needs. The second floor will see offices for the planning and building departments.

The top three floors will provide offices for city administration such as the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer.

Construction is expected to be completed by December with furniture and fit-up talking place in January and February 2018 and full occupancy expected in May 2018.

Th old building will then be demolished.

