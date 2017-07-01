ClearNow
Saturday July 1st, 2017

Posted at 5:13pm

The Town of Tecumseh rung in Canada’s 150th birthday today with family activities at Lakewood Park.

Featuring bouncy houses, cupcakes, horses, and more, the event offered a family-friendly environment for celebrating Canada Day.

Nora Mcvinnie, Day Camp Coordinator for The Town of Tecumseh, was running a craft table that allowed children the chance to crete their own stylized Canadian flags, using their handprints in place of the maple leaf.

“This is nice. I think it’s one of the biggest events of the year, and even last year there was a lot of people,” said Mcvinnie, looking around at the park, which was packed with red and white clad visitors.

Many visitors crossed Riverside Drive to enjoy a dip in Lake St Clair

Nora Mcvinnie (C) and her Day Camp Counsellors

Families enjoying the Mad Science show

Temporary maple leaf tattoo application

