The Town of Tecumseh rung in Canada’s 150th birthday today with family activities at Lakewood Park.

Featuring bouncy houses, cupcakes, horses, and more, the event offered a family-friendly environment for celebrating Canada Day.

Nora Mcvinnie, Day Camp Coordinator for The Town of Tecumseh, was running a craft table that allowed children the chance to crete their own stylized Canadian flags, using their handprints in place of the maple leaf.

“This is nice. I think it’s one of the biggest events of the year, and even last year there was a lot of people,” said Mcvinnie, looking around at the park, which was packed with red and white clad visitors.