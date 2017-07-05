Mostly CloudyNow
28 °C
82 °F
Partly CloudyWed
27 °C
82 °F		Partly CloudyThu
31 °C
87 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
29 °C
85 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday July 5th, 2017

Posted at 4:36pm

Leamington
Print Friendly

OPP in Leamington are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be involved in a sexual assault.

They say that around 7pm on  June 29th, 2017 they received a report that an Arabic-speaking man approached and inappropriately touched a teenaged girl in the vicinity of Fox and Chestnut streets in Leamington.

The male is described as between the age of  18 and 23 years,  tall and thin, with short parted dark hair and pop-bottle prescription glasses with blue frames.  He had a chinstrap type beard and a partially grown mustache and was riding a red mountain bicycle with curled handle bars similar to the old ten-speed style.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call police at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.