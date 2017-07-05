OPP in Leamington are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be involved in a sexual assault.

They say that around 7pm on June 29th, 2017 they received a report that an Arabic-speaking man approached and inappropriately touched a teenaged girl in the vicinity of Fox and Chestnut streets in Leamington.

The male is described as between the age of 18 and 23 years, tall and thin, with short parted dark hair and pop-bottle prescription glasses with blue frames. He had a chinstrap type beard and a partially grown mustache and was riding a red mountain bicycle with curled handle bars similar to the old ten-speed style.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call police at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.