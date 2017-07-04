Essex County OPP were kept busy over the most recent holiday long weekend.

Police say that in addition to a number of speeding and assorted highway traffic act charges, the OPP conducted three RIDE programs and arrested nine drivers for driving offences over the four-day period.

In addition, seven people registering in the “warn” range of alcohol consumption were issued licence suspensions ranging from three days to 45 days.

“This past Canada Day weekend resulted in the arrest of several people for impaired operation of motor vehicles and a vessel. Essex County OPP members along with the public’s assistance will continue to remain aggressive in identifying those individuals, who in many cases simply believe they won’t get caught. For those of you who continue to show a wanton disregard for our drinking and driving laws I assure you that you have our full attention and those of everyone using our highways, trails and waterways. We have breathalyzer technicians standing by as well as your own jail cell where you will be lodged while you are processed. You won’t have use of your vehicle when you’re released as it will be impounded. You know your options and having the OPP intervene should not be one of them,” said Glenn Miller Detachment Commander for the Essex County OPP.