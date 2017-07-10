The planning for Open Streets Windsor is set to begin and volunteers and community partners are wanted.

Open Streets Windsor will take place on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 from 10am to 5pm on a eight kilometre route along Sandwich Street, University Avenue West, Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road.

Once again, event organizers are looking for volunteers, as well as individuals, organizations and businesses to contribute ideas and activities at hubs along the massive event route.

The city is looking for more volunteers than ever who are fun, friendly and excited about making a difference! Volunteer shifts run from 8:30am to 1:30pm or 1:30pm to 5:30pm. Duties include greeting, safety monitoring and supervision of roadway barricades.

In addition to providing a space for people to walk, cycle, roller blade, etc. along the route, hubs are designated for individuals, businesses and organizations to carry out activities that promote health, physical activity, arts and culture, and that’s where you come in! Activities must be free and encourage the greatest possible participation from people of all ages and abilities.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a supporting activity partner, or if you’d just like to learn more about the event the city is holding a planning session on July 26th, 2017 from 3pm to 7pm at the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre.

If you’re unable to attend, you can also visit the Open Streets Windsor home page or complete our Volunteer Registration Form or Activity Registration Form online.