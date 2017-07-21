The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a first-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $3,564,338 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“OLG gaming revenue provide essential funding to host communities which offers greater ability to invest in infrastructure projects as well as important local programs and services that benefit families,” said Charles Sousa, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “These funds directly benefit Ontario’s critical public services such as health care and education, and local development.”

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting an OLG gaming facility and are based on an escalating scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $41.5 million in non-tax gaming revenue.