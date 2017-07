The popular Night Market is returning to Tecumseh this summer.

This year the market will be hosted by the Tecumseh BIA and will take place at the Tecumseh Town Centre Plaza on Friday, July 28th, 2017, from 5pm to 10pm.

The BIA says they currently have interest from ten vendors and that there will be no alcohol served, or sold, outside of the permanent established licensed restaurants for this event currently located at the Plaza.