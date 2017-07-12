A job fair is planned for the new Sky Zone opening up at Tecumseh Mall in the former Zellers location.

Sky Zone, with locations around the world, is a walled trampoline playing court. They feature an array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from freestyle jump, ultimate dodgeball and Skyfit fitness classes to birthday parties.

The job fair takes place at Tecumseh Mall on Thursday, July 13th, and Friday, July 14th from 1pm to 8pm and on Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 6pm. They ask that you enter beside GoodLife Fitness.