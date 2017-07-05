A new date has been set for the Kingsville fireworks and family event, that has been cancelled due to the rain on Friday, June 30th.

The event will now take place on Sunday July 16th, 2017 at the Kingsville Arena Complex starting at 7pm.

Families from all over Kingsville and Essex County are invited to be part of the festivities as they celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and take in the booths from area businesses and community groups. There will be face painting, food concessions, local musical talent and more!

The fireworks display completes the event at dusk.

All those attending are asked to please bring a canned good in support of the Kingsville Food Bank.