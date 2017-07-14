ClearNow
24 °C
75 °F
Partly CloudyFri
27 °C
80 °F		Partly CloudySat
29 °C
84 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
26 °C
79 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday July 14th, 2017

Posted at 10:09am

Lakeshore
Print Friendly

An 18-year-old Windsor male was fatally injured while several others sustained undetermined injuries after an incident in Belle River.

OPP say that around 9pm on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 they were called to an altercation between “several combatants” in the vicinity of Cooper Crescent and Lenore Street in the town of Belle River.

They say that as a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old Lakeshore male has been arrested.

Police say that it appears the persons involved may be known to each other and not a random act.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.