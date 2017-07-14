An 18-year-old Windsor male was fatally injured while several others sustained undetermined injuries after an incident in Belle River.

OPP say that around 9pm on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 they were called to an altercation between “several combatants” in the vicinity of Cooper Crescent and Lenore Street in the town of Belle River.

They say that as a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old Lakeshore male has been arrested.

Police say that it appears the persons involved may be known to each other and not a random act.