MPP Percy Hatfield and MP Cheryl Hardcastle have adopted the Windsor blood donor clinic on July 19th and are committed to recruit new donors and fill appointments to help collect donations at the clinic.

“What a great opportunity to raise awareness of the need for more blood donors in our community. Blood really is the gift of life, and you leave the clinic with the satisfaction of knowing your donation could save a life, possibly that of someone you even know,” says MPP Hatfield.

“It feels good to give blood. It certainly feels good to host this clinic and make it convenient for people to give to the community in a powerful way,” says MP Hardcastle.

You can take part by making an appointment to Give Life at the Windsor Blood Donor Clinic for this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Visit blood.ca for more information and to book.