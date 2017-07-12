Windsor Police have laid even more charges against a denture clinic employee.

Police say that following the news on June 21st of the arrest of 40-year-old Mario Mouamer, several more adult females reported to police that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man.

The reported assaults occurred between September 2013 and February 2017.

All of the victims identified to date have reported that the assaults occurred while attending the same Denture Clinic located in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On June 27th, Mouamer was charged with an additional eight counts of sexual assault.

Following the news on June 27th of the additional charges, several more adult females reported that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man.

The reported assaults occurred between April 2014 and March 2017.

All of the victims identified to date have reported that the assaults occurred while attending the same Denture Clinic.

Mouamer is now facing an additional seven counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.