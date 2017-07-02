Written by For The Love of Paws:

Mondo is a very handsome Shepherd Mix, available for adoption.

Mondo was born March 7, 2013 and came to us from our friends at BETA in Lebanon, where he was dumped in a shelter by his “people”

Mondo is a sweet, cuddly dog who can be shy when first meeting you but does warm up. He loves to go on walks and then is happy to relax and nap. Mondo also loves affection and belly rubs!

He gets along with other dogs and ignores cats. He is house and crate trained. Mondo has been through so much in his life and deserves to find the perfect forever home.

If you’re looking for a sweet, loyal dog Mondo is the one.