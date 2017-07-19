Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday July 19th, 2017

Posted at 5:48pm

Health
Windsor Regional Hospital has made public the stage 1A & 1B planning reports for proposed new Windsor-Essex Hospitals System.

Planning for the new hospital system is a five stage process with stage 1A & 1B already submitted to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. Both stages have received approval to move forward with planning.

In a statement, the hospital says “In an attempt to remain as open and transparent as possible, documents related to Stages 1A and 1B of the capital planning process for the New Windsor-Essex Hospitals System are now available for public review.”

You can find them at the link here.

