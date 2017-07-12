Once again, runners and beer lovers will hit the streets and raise a mug for the sixth annual McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival at Co-An Park in McGregor.

Taking place on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, craft beer fanatics will get the chance to taste some of the best craft offerings Ontario has to offer.

The brewery line up to date includes BREW, Frank Brewing Co., Walkerville, as well as Muskoka Brewery, Flying Monkeys, Bayside Brewing Co., Dusty Boots Hard Root Beer and event newcomers Red Line Brewhouse and Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co., with more to be announced.

Two stages of entertainment will house local and independent musicians including Kelsi Mayne, Years or Ernest and CCMA award-winning musician Eric Ethridge, while guests can grab some local food, play oversized beer pong, or lounge outside in Muskoka chairs.

The race portion of the event will include both a 5km and a 10km run/walk with a start time of 4pm, but you do not have to participate in the race to attend the beer fest.

The organizing committee has decided that it is important to keep the “back yard party vibes” of the event and therefore have decided that a maximum of 1,000 tickets to the beer fest will be made available and no more than 500 for the race portion of the event.

To learn more about the McGregor Mug Run & International Beer Festival including registration, full schedule, directions, and more, visit www.mcGregorMugRun.com.