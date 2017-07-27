ClearNow
Thursday July 27th, 2017

Posted at 6:08pm

Windsor Police laid many charges during a commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz on Monday, July 24th, 2017.

Windsor police officers partnered with the Ministry of Transportation to set up a temporary inspection centre in the 8700 block of McHugh Street.

Efforts were focused on educating drivers in relation to unsafe vehicles and vehicles not in compliance with Road Safety Regulations.

The one-day event saw 19 vehicles were inspected, 12  were taken out of service for safety violations and 37 charges were laid.

