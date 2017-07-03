Now that school is out for the summer, several Windsor-Essex Catholic schools will see renovations and improvements made over the next few months.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Anne French Immersion Catholic Elementary Schools, Assumption College, F.J. Brennan, and St. Michael’s Catholic High Schools will all see new roofs. The total budget for these projects is set at $1,160,600.

Paving projects will be undertaken at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Christ the King, St. Gabriel, St. William, St. James and St. Peter Catholic Elementary Schools for a total cost of 1,650,575

St. André French Immersion Catholic Elementary School will see retrofit work done to the building for a Schools First Child Care centre that will see 15 toddler spaces and 16 pre-school spaces created. Total cost is set at $403,636.

Interior lighting replacements will take place at Assumption College Catholic High School, Cardinal Carter Catholic High School, F.J. Brennan Catholic High School, L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School, St. James Catholic Elementary School and St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School for a total cost of $780,884. This work is expected to last until November and will be complected after school hours.

Work will be carried out to modify and expand existing washrooms to accommodate the growing number of JK and SK students at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School. Those renovations will cost $171,272.61.