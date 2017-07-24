A Windsor man is facing several charges after a sawed-off shotgun was used in a robbery.

Police say that around 11:10am on Thursday July 20th, 2017 they were called to an assault in progress in the 3100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

They say that a female employee arrived at a business when she was approached by the male suspect who forced his way past her and demanded cash. Another female employee came to her assistance and observed that the suspect was also holding a bag. The suspect threatened that he had a gun in the bag.

The female pulled the bag away from the suspect and a struggle ensued over the bag. She managed to get away from the suspect and run out of the business to yell for help. The suspect caught up with her outside and continued to assault the female but a citizen heard her and subsequently called the police. The suspect fled the area and the victim was able to keep the bag that she had taken from the suspect.

Officers learned that the suspect fled through backyards in the nearby neighbourhood. Officers began to search and clear backyards and eventually located the suspect in a shed and placed him under arrest.

Upon searching the contents of the bag that the victim had taken from the suspect, officers discovered and seized a sawed-off shotgun.

Christopher Johns, a 28 year old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of point firearm, possess weapon for committing an offence, possess a prohibited weapon without a licence, assault, carry concealed weapon, have face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, possess firearm while prohibited, contravene of firearm storage regulations, careless use of a firearm.