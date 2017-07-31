

Famed medium and reality TV star Theresa Caputo is heading to The Colosseum stage Friday, November 3rd, 2017 at 9pm, as part of her Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience tour.

Star of the acclaimed show Long Island Medium, Caputo has brought countless people comfort and joy by communicating with their deceased loved ones. She delivers healing messages to the living in attempt to help them heal, grow and learn from their loss.

Caputo began seeing and sensing spirits at four years old and learned to communicate with them in her 20s. She is a registered medium and has been practicing mediumship for over a decade.

At her shows, Caputo performs amazing live readings for her audience members while also sharing touching personal stories and talking about her gifts. Both believers and skeptics alike have been touched by her abilities. Caputo has helped people believe in an afterlife while showing them that their loved ones are watching over and guiding them from the Other Side. Her gifts have affected thousands of people throughout the world and she continues to be a guiding light for those struggling after the loss of a loved one.

Caputo is also a New York Times Bestselling Author, having written three books, including “There’s More to Life Than This”, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” and, most recently, “Good Grief”.

Tickets start at $45 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 11th.