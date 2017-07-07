The Town of LaSalle is set to approve a second fire hall in the town at their meeting on July 11th, 2017.

The new fire hall is part of the town Fire Master Plan which includes the construction of a second, satellite fire station to be located in the western urban area of LaSalle.

The recommended location for this community fire station is on Hazel Street at John Dupuis Park, formerly the Col. Bishop School and community center.

The current plan also includes construction of a community room, as well as a redesigned community park.

