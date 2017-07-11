The Town of Lakeshore is sending out a reminder to residents that fires are allowed under the following guidelines:

Campground Camp Fires:

o Maximum size 18″ x 18″ x 18″

o Only clean dry wood or charcoal

o Must have bucket of water or garden hose at site and someone attending

o Exempt from both smoke complaints and bylaw setback distances

o Not permitted during rain, fog, smog alerts or fire bans

o Only applies to: Rochester Place, Lighthouse Yacht Club, Smugglers Marina, Cove Marina, Quinlan Marina and Stoney Point Trailer Park

Residential Camp Fires:

o Maximum size 24″ x 24″ x 24″

o Only clean dry wood or charcoal

o Must have bucket of water or garden hose at site and someone attending

o Center of fire must be minimum of 10′ from hedges, fence, buildings, etc.

o Center of fire must be a minimum of 15′ from property lines

o Not allowed when wind could cause smoke annoyance to neighbours

o Not allowed during rain, fog, smog alerts or fire bans

o Not allowed on or close to construction sites

Enclosed Fire – 45 gallon drum type:

o Only clean dry wood or charcoal

o Must have bucket of water or garden hose at site and someone attending

o Center of fire must be minimum of 10′ from hedges, fence, buildings, etc.

o Center of fire must be a minimum of 15′ from property lines

o Requires wire mesh cover with maximum .25″ grid openings

o Not allowed when wind could cause smoke annoyance to neighbours

o Not allowed during rain, fog, smog alerts or fire bans

o Not allowed on or close to construction sites

o Not allowed on highways, ditches, commercial, industrial or municipal properties

•Open Burning – larger than residential camp fire – permission required:

o Not allowed on highways, ditches, commercial, industrial or municipal properties

o Not allowed when wind could cause smoke annoyance to neighbours

o Not allowed during rain, fog, smog alerts or fire bans

o Not allowed on or close to construction sites

o Not allowed after sunset or before sunrise

o Must have sufficient equipment and/or water on site to suppress the fire

o Smoke cannot decrease visibility on highways

o Cannot dispose of waste from commercial, industrial, construction or demolition sites

o A 3′ x 3′ x 3′ wood pile requires a minimum 21′ distance from combustibles and property lines

o Larger fires require larger setback as determined by fire administration

o Farmers can burn vegetable matter or vegetation incidental to typical farming operations which include: brush, wheat stubble, corn stubble, tree branches/stumps and vegetation debris from excavated farm ditch and drain cleaning

o Clean dry wood or charcoal can be burned

o Burning leaves, cat tails, phragmites, garbage, plastics, rubber and shingles, etc. is not permitted

o All open burning requires permission from fire administration