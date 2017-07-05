The Town of Lakeshore is planning to repair, replace and extend the steel sheet pile jetty that separates the Lakeview Park West Beach from the Belle River.

A proposed design, which includes a walkway feature, is available for review and public comment on Thursday, July 6th from 4pm to 8pm at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Displays of the proposed design will be available for public viewing.

Members of Lakeshore Administration and Landmark Engineers Inc. will be present to answer questions and obtain feedback.