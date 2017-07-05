The Island Unplugged returns for the fourth summer on Pelee Island August 5th and 6th, 2017.

The unique camp-out festival will be staged in the East Shore Campground steps from The East Shore Beach.

Shop Artisans Alley, look for local creations from Chef Bill Deslippe, Walkerville Brewery and Pelee Island Winery. Performers include Elliott Brood, Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, Brock Zeman, Ron Leary Sextet, LoFo Mind, Old Man Grant, Coffee House Combo, The Brandy Alexanders, Alison Brown, Kenneth MacLeod, Twas Now, The Layrite Boys and more.

Tickets are $35 per day and microsites in group camping areas are available. To purchase tickets, or so see a complete list of artists, full schedule and accommodations find them online here.